The Philippine boys and girls' basketball teams overwhelm their opponents in the regional competition for student-athletes

Published 5:47 PM, July 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines captured a double gold in basketball after completing a perfect run in the boys and girls divisions of the 10th ASEAN Schools Games on Wednesday, July 25, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The victories hiked the Philippines total number of gold medals to 9 in the regional competition for student-athletes.

National University, which represented the country in the boys' event, blasted Malaysia in the final, 87-65, after lopsided victories over Thailand (106-71) in the semifinal, and Brunei (142-19) and Singapore (117-59) in the elimmination round.

The Bullpups were favored to rule the annual tournament as top players Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea recently had notable stints with Batang Gilas in the FIBA World Cup Under-17 tournament in Argentina.

NU earned the right to represent country in the tournament after clinching the gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The Philippine under-18 team also dominated the girls' division with triumphs over Singapore (80-42), Thailand (71-69), Malaysia (80-58), and Indonesia (91-44).

But the Philippines remained 6th overall with a 9-7-18 gold-silver-bronze medal haul as host Malaysia cotinued to show the way with a 34-31-30 tally.

Athletics delivered 6 golds, highlighted by performances from Evangelene Caminong, who set a new Philippine junior record in high jump (1.74 meters), and Eliza Cuyom, who also set a new national junior record in the 100m hurdles (14.45 seconds)

Jessel Lumapas emerged as a double-gold winner after ruling the girls 200m and 400m events, while Trexie dela Torre (long jump) and Ann Catherine Quitoy (javelin) also topped their events.

Rising star Jann Mari Nayre, the first Filipino table tennis player to clinch a Youth Olympic Games berth, likewise captured a gold in the boys singles event. – Rappler.com