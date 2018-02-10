2
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Day 1: Medal tally, brief results
MANILA, Philippines – Here are the medal tally and brief results at the end of Day 1 of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday, February 10.
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1. Germany
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2. The Netherlands
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3. South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4. Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5. Norway
|0
|3
|1
|4
|6. Czech Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7. Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8. Olympic Athletes from Russia
|0
|0
|1
|1
Day 1 results
- Women's skiathlon - Sweden's Charlotte Kalla upset a record-breaking Marit Bjoergen as she won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
- Women's biathlon sprint - Laura Dahlmeier won Germany's first gold medal in the women's 7.5km sprint.
- Men's 1,500m short track - Lim Hyo-jun claimed a first gold medal for South Korea as the hosts made a triumphant start to the Games.
- Women's 3,000m speed skating - Carlijn Achtereekte said she produced the best race of her life as she seized the Olympic title and led a Dutch podium sweep.
- Men's normal hill ski jump - Andreas Wellinger stunned reigning double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch to win the men's normal hill ski jumping gold in swirling winds.
– with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com