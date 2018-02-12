Michael Martinez, Asa Miller carry PH colors in Winter Olympics 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may not have winter among its seasons but that did not stop the country from sending not one, but two athletes to the ongoing 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Asa Miller and Michael Martinez proudly wear the Philippine flag in their uniforms in the quadrennial event, where for the first time two Filipino athletes compete in two different events.
Miller, who was chosen as the country’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Games, will be seeing action in the men’s giant slalom of the alpine skiing event on February 18. Run 1 will be at 9:15 a.m. and Run 2 is at 12:45 p.m.
The 17-year-old started skating since he was 8 years old and competed in the 2017 Junior World Championships in Sweden.
Aside from skiing, Miller spends his time on hiking, scuba diving and baseball.
Meanwhile, it will be the second time Martinez will suit up for the national team in the Winter Olympiad. He was lone Filipino representative athlete during the Sochi Olympics in Russia, where he landed at 19th overall.
Michael Martinez with fellow PH representative, Asa Miller during the welcome ceremomy held at the PyeongChang Olympic Village.
.
.
courtesy of the Philippine Olympic Committee#2018WinterOlympics #pyeongchang2018 #figureskating #skating #MichaelMartinez #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/tMA5rht2zI
Michael Martinez with fellow PH representative, Asa Miller during the welcome ceremomy held at the PyeongChang Olympic Village.
The Muntinlupa City native initially did not secure a spot in the 2018 edition. But the Swedish Olympic Committee pulled out skater Alexander Majorov, paving the way for the 21-year-old Filipino to participate in Pyeongchang.
Catch Martinez dazzle in the men’s single skating on February 16 at 9 a.m. – Rappler.com