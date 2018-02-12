Michael Martinez will compete on February 16 in the men's single skating while Asa Miller will see action on February 18 in the men's alpine skiing

Published 2:40 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may not have winter among its seasons but that did not stop the country from sending not one, but two athletes to the ongoing 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

#TeamPhilippines at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony! - #MZViral #MichaelMartinez #MCMartinez A post shared by Michael Christian Martinez (@mz_viral) on Feb 9, 2018 at 4:34am PST

Asa Miller and Michael Martinez proudly wear the Philippine flag in their uniforms in the quadrennial event, where for the first time two Filipino athletes compete in two different events.

Miller, who was chosen as the country’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Games, will be seeing action in the men’s giant slalom of the alpine skiing event on February 18. Run 1 will be at 9:15 a.m. and Run 2 is at 12:45 p.m.

The 17-year-old started skating since he was 8 years old and competed in the 2017 Junior World Championships in Sweden.

Aside from skiing, Miller spends his time on hiking, scuba diving and baseball.

Hi all, I'm very proud to announce that I will be competing for the Philippines in the 2018 Winter Olympics. It's a dream and a goal come true. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get there. #roadtopyeongchang #pyeongchang2018 A post shared by Asa (@asa.miller) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:31pm PST

Meanwhile, it will be the second time Martinez will suit up for the national team in the Winter Olympiad. He was lone Filipino representative athlete during the Sochi Olympics in Russia, where he landed at 19th overall.

Michael Martinez with fellow PH representative, Asa Miller during the welcome ceremomy held at the PyeongChang Olympic Village.

courtesy of the Philippine Olympic Committee#2018WinterOlympics #pyeongchang2018 #figureskating #skating #MichaelMartinez #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/tMA5rht2zI — SM Skating (@smskating) February 7, 2018

The Muntinlupa City native initially did not secure a spot in the 2018 edition. But the Swedish Olympic Committee pulled out skater Alexander Majorov, paving the way for the 21-year-old Filipino to participate in Pyeongchang.

Catch Martinez dazzle in the men’s single skating on February 16 at 9 a.m. – Rappler.com