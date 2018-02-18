The 17-year-old Filipino-American, participating in his first Olympiad, clocks in a combined finish time of 2:49.95 in two runs

Published 2:58 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Asa Miller finished 70th among the 110 competitors in the men's giant slalom of the alpine skiing event of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 17-year-old Filipino-American, participating in his first Olympiad, clocked in a combined finish time of 2:49.95 in two runs. He ended Run 1 with 1:27.52, which was good for 81st place, before logging in 1:22.43 in Run 2 to improve his placing.

Miller is the 3rd youngest of the 110 competitors.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who nabbed the gold in the men's alpine combined, lorded over the giant slalom with a time of 2:18.04. Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (2:19.31) and France's Alexis Pinturault (2:19.35) completed the podium at second and third place, respectively.

Only 75 participants finished the two runs.

Miller, who traces his Filipino roots to his mother, was the country's flag bearer during the quadrennial event's opening ceremony. His fellow Philippine delegate, Michael Martinez, finished at 28th place out of the 30 competitors in the men's figure skating. – Rappler.com