K-pop fans all over the world go wild over EXO and CL in the Winter Games finale

Published 2:24 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amidst solemn dance-sets and dazzling light effect-displays of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not forget to showcase pinnacle of modern Korean culture that made 4 million fans all over the world go crazy.

South Korea's 5-peat best selling K-pop group EXO and top female rapper CL stole the spotlight of the closing ceremonies and made the world swoon with their extravagant performances. According to the IOC social media head, EXO even made an Olympic record of being tweeted 8 million times in 4 hours.

CL of now-defunct 2NE1 was the first to set the stage on fire as the shadows unveiled her dressed in an all-black coat. She opened the floor with her first solo single "Baddest Female" which came from the 2013 2NE1 album. The rapper then transitioned to 2NE1's award-winning single "I Am the Best" coupled with red lights that flashed throughout the stage.

As CL exited the stage, EXO-K's Kai performed a traditional solo dance number in a hanbok accompanied by a percussionist.

The multi-award-winning group entered like kings dressed in their white blazers and black boots while standing atop of jeeps that circled around the stage.

EXO opened the floor with their breakthrough hit "Growl" which was also part of their first album XOXO (2013). The album allowed EXO to be the first K-pop artist to sell over over one million copies of one album in 12 years, breaking the record of being the fastest-selling K-pop act in 2013.

The group also performed one of the top hits "Power" which came in the repackaged edition of their 4th studio album The War (2017). The single recorded a perfect score of 11,000 points, the highest score of all time on M Countdown's new system implemented in June 2015.

– Rappler.com