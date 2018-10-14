Kiteboarder Christian Tio rides to a silver medal finish in the junior Olympics

Published 11:33 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Tio raced to clinch a silver in men's kiteboarding as the Philippines captured its first medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games on Sunday, October 14, at Club Nautica San Isidro in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Filipino kiteboarding ace shared his spot on the podium with Slovenia's Toni Vodisek as they both finished behind contest leader Dominican Republic's Deury Corniel

Before heading into the final race, the 16-year-old was trailing at 4th place behind Vodisek, USA's Cameron Maramenides and consistent top placer Corniel.

The Boracay native almost missed the podium due to unfavorable weather conditions that would lead to the cancellation of the final race. It meant that Tio would have settled for 4th place in the overall fleet.

The Fil-Norwegian was born to pro kiteboarders Chris Mohn and Liezl Tio, who exposed him to the sport in the pristine waters of Boracay. – Rappler.com