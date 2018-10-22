Fresh from bagging the Philippines' lone medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the 17-year-old kiteboarder aims for greater heights

Published 4:55 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After bagging the Philippines' lone medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, 17-year-old kiteboarder Christian Tio has shifted his focus to clinching gold in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

"Kiteboarding will be an Olympic sport in 2024 in Paris, that's part of the plan," said Tio in a press conference at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Monday, October 22.

"I got 6 more years to prepare and get better every day."

The Filipino-Norwegian was the reason why the country didn't return home empty-handed from the quadrennial meet after pocketing silver in men's kiteboarding last October 14 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He shared the silver medal with Slovenia's Toni Vodisek, while Dominican Republic's Deury Corniel ruled to bag the gold.

"With all the postponements happening for the finals race due to the inclement weather, I was already expecting a fourth-place finish or just the bronze," Tio said. "But I just went all in and made it through."

The Boracay native is set to receive a cash windfall of P2.5 million, while his coach is expected to receive half of Tio's incentive.

Tio and the 2018 Asian Para Games medalists will be awarded at the Malacañang Palace in November.

Aside from the incentives, Philippine Sports Commission chief Arnold Agustin assured Tio that he has the agency's backing heading into the 2024 Games. – Rappler.com