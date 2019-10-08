MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Edriel Yulo claimed an outright berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 19-year-old gymnast placed 18th out of 160 athletes in the world to advance to men's individual all-around final, while also qualifying for the floor exercise final at 7th place.

Yulo got the chance to compete in the Olympics as he fell in the world championships' top 12 in the individual all-around that excluded countries who already had qualified teams.

The qualification process shows that the top 3 countries from the 2018 World Championships earn an automatic slot, followed by the top 9 teams from the 2019 World Championships, excluding the top 3 qualified from 2018.

Yulo becomes the second Filipino after pole vaulter EJ Obiena to qualify for the quadrennial multisport meet that will happen in July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan. – Rappler.com