LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The life of a figure skater taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games "is in danger" after a heavy fall during practice, Swiss police said on Wednesday, January 8.

The skater, a 35-year-old Russian who lives in Germany, fell 5 meters (16 feet 5 inches) onto the ice during final preparations at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, where the youth Games ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Police said the female performer was being pulled around by a motorized system connected to the Arena's ceiling when she crashed onto the ice.

She was taken to a hospital with "serious injuries," police added.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement that it’s “saddened” of the accident and the performing artist was evacuated for treatment at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne.

“The IOC and Lausanne 2020 wish the performer a fast and full recovery,” the statement said. – Rappler.com