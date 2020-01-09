MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol lead the Philippine 3x3 basketball team pool gearing up for the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in March.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas unveiled the roster that features the top 10 3x3 players in the country.

As per FIBA 3x3 rules, 4 of the 6 players who will see action should be in the top 10 of the country's rankings.

Dylan Ababou, Karl Dehesa, Leonard Santillan, Chris De Chavez, Gab Banal, Jaypee Belencion, Leo De Vera, and Ryan Monteclaro round out the pool.

The team has been training regularly since December in sessions handled by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano, Liman ace and China head coach Stefan Stojacic, and Serbian strength and conditioning coach Darko Krsman.

Also helping out in the training are Troy Rike and Franky Johnson.

"Our players have been training non-stop since November, giving just a few days of break during the holidays," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas. "This is our last shot at the Olympics that is why we are going all out for this."

The OQT takes place from March 18 to 22 in India. Three teams from the tournament will earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. – Rappler.com