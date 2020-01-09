MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) turned to an old face for its 2020 Tokyo Olympic bid as it appointed Ronnie Magsanoc as head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament (QOT) team.

Magsanoc, who coached the gold-winning, all-pro men’s squad in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, will now call the shots for a pool led by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas stalwarts such as Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Karl Dehesa and Santi Santillan.

The PBA legend also previously took the chief tactician helm for the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, the 2018 FIBA 3x3 Shanghai Challenger, the 2018 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, where he tapped high schoolers like RJ Abarrientos and Rhayyan Amsali.

Magsanoc, however, will have a much better pool at his disposal as the top-ranked Chooks-to-Go stars have been training non-stop for the slim hope of qualifying in the inaugural Olympic staging of 3x3 basketball.

As per FIBA 3x3 rules, 4 of the 6 players who will be part of the team should be in the top 10 of the country’s rankings.

On top of that, the country’s best 3x3 players have been training under proven trainers like China head coach Stefan Stojacic and Serbian strength and conditioning coach Darko Krsman while being overseen by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league commissioner Eric Altamirano.

The OQT takes place from March 18 to 22 in India, where 3 tickets to Tokyo are up for grabs. – Rappler.com