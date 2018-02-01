DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones cites the province’s state-of-the-art sports facilities in choosing the host province for this year’s Palarong Pambansa

Published 10:08 AM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In preparation for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa, the Department of Education (DepEd) and the provincial government of Ilocos Sur signed the memorandum of agreement for the staging of the annual sports event on Wednesday, January 31.

DepEd and Ilocos Sur were represented by Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones and Governor Ryan Luis Singson, respectively.

The education department earlier confirmed Ilocos Sur as the host province for Palarong Pambansa earlier in September 2017.

According to a press statement released by DepEd, Briones has primarily cited the province’s state-of-the-art sports facilities in choosing the host province for this year’s Palarong Pambansa. Other areas that vied to host the biggest sporting event in the country include Ilagan City in Isabela, Baguio City, the Province of Bulacan, and Marikina City.

“We follow very carefully the policies and standards that we have formulated as guidelines for the final selection of the venue. Last year, we reached a unanimous decision to award the bidder, which is the province of Ilocos Sur,” Briones said.

Palarong Pambansa gathers at least 12,000 young athletes from all over the country, to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among Filipino students.

As the national government agency tasked to manage the annual sporting event, the DepEd is mandated to do the following:

Provide technical and funding assistance in the preparation, repair, and rehabilitation of billeting schools and different sports events

Coordinate with the province for the necessary security provisions and measures, transportation and communication provisions, and other requirements

In coordination with the host province, conduct technical inspection and monitor the readiness of the sports facilities and billeting quarters

Provide the standard technical equipment, materials and supplies needed for the different sports events

As the host province, Ilocos Sur shall create and convene the Local Palaro Executive Committee (LPEC) that shall coordinate with the municipalities that will be involved in staging the event.

DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali and members of the Palarong Pambansa Board joined DepEd-Region 1 Director Alma Torio, Ilocos Sur Vice Governor Jeremias Singson, and Vigan City Mayor Juan Carlo Medina in the ceremonial signing of MOA, held at the Vigan Convention Center in Ilocos Sur.

In 2017, the Palarong Pambansa was held in the province of Antique for the first time. – Rappler.com