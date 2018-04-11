Get all the latest updates on the Palarong Pambansa being held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on April 15-21, 2018

Published 12:52 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 61st Palarong Pambansa opens on Sunday, April 15 in Ilocos Sur.

In a press statement released by the Department of Education (DepEd), Secretary Leonor Briones has primarily cited the province’s state-of-the-art sports facilities in choosing the host province for this year’s Palarong Pambansa. (READ: DepEd, Ilocos Sur ink partnership for Palarong Pambansa 2018)

Palarong Pambansa gathers more than 12,000 young Filipino athletes from all over the country, playing in different sports and disciplines to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among students.

Often cited as the culmination of year-long competitions, student-athletes from elementary and high school look forward to getting a spot in the roster to represent their region in the annual national competition. (READ: Things to know about Palarong Pambansa, the PH's largest youth sporting event)

This year, DepEd also tied up with the Philippine Sports Commission in training campus journalists to cover the annual schools-based sports event. (READ: DepEd, PSC to train campus journalists for Palarong Pambansa 2018 coverage)

Follow all updates from Rappler's team in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on Rappler's live blog below:

