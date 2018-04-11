Trisha Nayao wants to repeat her multi-medal performance in the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association meet in the forthcoming Palarong Pambansa 2018

Published 1:52 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fifteen-year-old Trisha Nicole Canayan Nayao, a Grade 9 student of Don Bosco High School in Poblacion South, Lagawe, Ifugao, dominated the rhythmic gymnastics event of the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) 2018 Meet held in Abra last February.

Trisha will be among the athletes to watch in this year's edition of the Palarong Pambansa which kicks off Sunday, April 15, in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Gymnastics has evolved in Ifugao from an obscure sport to a virtual gold mine, accounting for 16 of the 36 gold medals the province harvested in the CARAA. Trisha contributed 3 golds in that regional meet.

Trisha brought home a total of 6 medals for rhythmic gymnastics – 3 golds for ball, team championship, and individual all-around, and 3 silvers for hoop, rope, and clubs.

Her journey in gymnastics began when she was in Grade 1. She watched a routine and was inspired by the graceful and expressive movements of the gymnasts. In Grade 3, she started stretching exercises, and the rest, they say, is history.

But it is her family that motivates her to become the best gymnast she could be. They are the ones who cheer for her, and encourage her to keep on fighting no matter the outcome. Even if they are busy with their jobs and studies, they will always find time to watch and support her during competitions.

In return, Trisha always goes the extra mile in academics or sports. She is consistently included in the academic honor roll. Even when in pain during rehearsals, she gets through it, and even manages to be her funny self despite the pressure.

“She knows that she just needs to stay focused and maintain discipline as part of developing and refining her attitude towards what she must achieve,” her coach, Rhodora Buhong, said.

Because of her hectic training schedules, she misses most school activities, and her academic performance is inevitably put at risk. But Trisha exerts extra effort to maintain her status.

Another admirable trait of Trisha is her faith in God.

“He died for us, so I play for Him,” Trisha said, acknowledging that Jesus died on the cross for her cause.

Her love for her family, the sport, and the Lord Almighty fuel this young gymnast’s will and desire to dance through life’s rhythms. – Rappler.com

