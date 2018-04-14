(UPDATED) Education Secretary Leonor Briones says President Rodrigo Duterte 'had nothing to do' with Davao City's victory in the bidding process

Published 4:59 PM, April 14, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines (UPDATED) – Davao City, the stronghold of President Rodrigo Duterte, is the host of Palarong Pambansa 2019.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones announced this in a press conference held in Vigan City on Saturday, April 14.

"The winner of the bidding process that the Palaro board held, which was a whole day event.... We had 4 finalists. So the Palaro next year will be held in Davao," said Briones.

Davao City, whose local chief executive is presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, bested the 3 other bidders, namely Zamboanga Province, Misamis Occidental, and General Santos City.

Asked if the President had a hand in the bidding process, Briones said no.

"The President had nothing to do with it. It is just incidental," said Briones.

She said the Palaro board based its decision on the state of the playing venues found in the provinces and cities vying to be the next Palarong Pambansa host.

Mere minutes after Briones' announcement, people were seen unveiling a tarpaulin announcing Davao City's victory in the bidding process right outside the room where the press conference was held.

The tarpaulin, which contained photos of Sara Duterte, Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag Jr, and other Davao politicians, read, "See you in Davao City Palarong Pambansa 2019."

This year, Ilocos Sur's capital city Vigan is hosting Palarong Pambansa from April 15-21. Several games, however, will be conducted in various arenas and fields in nearby towns.

No less than the President himself will attend the opening ceremonies to be held at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay town on Sunday, April 15.

More than 15,000 young Filipino athletes from all 17 provinces are expected to compete at this year's games. – Rappler.com