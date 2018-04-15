Up to 15,000 student athletes will compete in Palarong Pambansa 2018, hosted this year by Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Published 12:21 PM, April 15, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – Palarong Pambansa 2018 opens in Vigan City at 1 pm on Sunday, April 15, with around 15,000 student athletes competing in the Philippines' largest youth sporting event.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the elementary and high school athletes at Palarong Pambansa come from 17 provinces. (READ: Things to know about Palarong Pambansa, PH's largest youth sporting event)

At 12:30 pm, the national competition kicks off with a parade of athletes, who will pass by Bantay town, go through the heritage city of Vigan, and return to Bantay's President Elpidio Quirino Stadium for the opening ceremonies. (READ: What you need to know about 2018 Palaro host, Ilocos Sur)

No less than President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver a speech before thousands of athletes, their coaches, and other spectators in Ilocos Sur on Sunday.



Elimination games for all the sports will be held from Monday to Thursday, April 16 to 19. The semi-final and final games are scheduled on Friday, April 20. (READ: LIVE UPDATES: Palarong Pambansa 2018 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur)

Victorious athletes will be determined by Saturday, April 21, the day set for the championship round. (READ: MEDAL TALLY: Palarong Pambansa 2018)

The awarding and closing ceremonies will be held on Saturday at 1 pm.

Davao City is set to host Palarong Pambansa in 2019. – Rappler.com