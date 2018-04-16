The young Maicron Gannaban of Cagayan Valley always remembers the message of his mother to accept winning and even losing in the Palaro

Published 11:49 AM, April 16, 2018

VIGAN CITY, Philippines – While many athletes competing in Palarong Pambansa 2018 brought courage for them to win, some also said they are ready to face defeat.

Jorie May Amistoso, a swimmer from Leyte National High School, said this is her 6th time to represent Eastern Visayas region. She yearns to be like her idol, Sacho Ilustre.

In those six times she swam, Amistoso failed to get even a single medal.

As she is set to take the Palaro pool for the 7th time, she is as prepared as before, bringing courage to survive despite tough opposition from her opponents from the different parts of the country.

“Courage po talaga. Kasi hindi ka po makakasurvive sa larong ito kung wala ka talagang courage,” Amistoso said.

(It’s courage, really. You cannot survive this game if you do not have the courage.)

Courage to lose

Amistoso, a survivor of Super Typhoon Yolanda, said she has the courage to face defeat for the 7th time.

She said their bout with the wrath of Super Typhoon Yolanda has made her strong enough to face life’s adversities.

The young athlete, however, promised to be better this time.

“Pwede rin po [akong manalo this time],” (I could also win this time.) Amistoso said in a determined tone.

“Kasi nag-tre-training din po kasi kami sa aming sariling places. We know that Palarong Pambansa is consisted of different athletes from different places so nagkakaroon na rin po kami ng sariling training,” she added.

(We had our training from our own places. We know that Palarong Pambansa is consisted of different athletes from different places, so they had their own training also.)

‘Conquer fears’

Maicron Gannaban, an aerobic gymnastics athlete from Cagayan Valley region, said he has fears as he is set to compete in his first Palaro.

This, however, will not make him cow against his opponents.

“Nakakakaba po, pero siyempre po kailangan nating tabunan ‘yung kaba natin dahil kung nauna po yung fears, wala po tayong patutunguhan,” Gannaban said.

(I really get nervous, but of course, I have to overcome it because if it conquer us, it will lead to nowhere.)

He also brought with him a message from his mother.

“Sinabi po ng nanay ko na even if I win or lose, tanggapin ko po 'yung resulta dahil ito po 'yung mag-aangat sa akin. Dahil if there’s no pain, there’s no gain,”

(My mother told me I should accept whether I win or lose because it will lift me up. Because if there’s no pain, there’s no gain.)

The Palarong Pambansa 2018 kicked off in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Sunday, April 15, as thousands of athletes from all over the Philippines start to compete for the Palaro gold medal dreams.

Rappler.com