A niece of detained Senator Leila de Lima who ran barefoot is among the early gold medal winners in the Palarong Pambansa hosted by Vigan

Published 1:26 PM, April 16, 2018

VIGAN CITY, Philippines- The Cagayan Valley Regional Athletics Association (CAVRAA) took the early lead in the partial medal tally for Palarong Pambansa 2018.

As of 11 am on Monday, April 16, CAVRAA was on top with their two gold medals in long jump and shot put.

The National Capital Region (NCR) and Bicol Region collected one gold medal each and were tied at second overall.

Algin Gomez, a high school student from Aparri town in Cagayan province, posted 6.96 meters to get the gold medal for long jump-secondary boys.

Gomez was also a gold medalist for triple jump in Palaro 2017, and will defend his title this year.

For Cagayan Valley's second gold medal, Rashied Faith Burdeos of Tuguegarao North Central School posted 10.13 meters for shot put- elementary boys.

Meanwhile, a barefoot Lheslie De Lima recorded the first gold medal of Bicol Region for her 3000 meter. De Lima clocked 10:06:54 minutes.

Christian Ampong gave NCR its first gold medal for his victory in javelin throw, hurling 58.5 meters.

More individual events medals were up for heading to the Palaro's second day. – Rappler