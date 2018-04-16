Both Cagayan Valley and the National Capital Region have each earned two gold medals as of April 16 at the Palarong Pambansa 2018

Published 11:34 PM, April 16, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – The Cagayan Valley and National Capital Region (NCR) are head-to-head leaders in the partial medal tally for Palarong Pambansa at the end of the first day of competitions.

The athletic associations of both regions each garnered two gold medals as of 6:43 pm on Monday, April 16. (LIVE UPDATES: Palarong Pambansa 2018 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur)

Algin Gomez, a high school student from Aparri town in Cagayan province, posted 6.96 meters in the long jump-secondary boys, earning Cagayan Valley’s first gold medal. (READ: Palarong Pambansa 2018 athletes bring courage to win and to lose)

Tuguegarao North Central School’s Rashied Faith Burdeos also took home the gold with a distance of 10.13 meters in the shot put for elementary girls.

Western Visayas, however, has earned the most number of medals so far with one gold, two silver, one two bronze medals.

The Bicol Region tallied the first gold medal in this year’s games. Barefoot 13-year-old Lheslie de Lima bested all the other athletes who competed in the 3,000 meters run. The region also has one silver medal so far.

Calabarzon and CAR have one gold medal each. Mimaropa collected two silver and one bronze medals while Northern Mindanao so far has two silvers.

Host region Ilocos has one silver and one bronze medal. Socssksargen has 3 bronze medals, and Central Luzon earned one bronze medal on Monday.

Elimination games will continue until Thursday, April 19 and the semi-final round will begin on Friday, April 20. Championship games are set to be completed by Saturday, April 21, when the awarding and closing ceremonies will be held. – Rappler.com