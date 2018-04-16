The parents have descended in full force in Vigan for the Palaro

Published 11:41 PM, April 16, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- Parents from all over the Philippines also came in droves to witness their children compete in the Palarong Pambansa 2018 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Ringo Borlain was seen holding his daughter Tara’s shoulders, telling her to do her best. It was only moments before Tara ran for 3000 meters for secondary girls.

Borlain and his other daughter were in the Quirino Stadium. They travelled all the way from Manila to 'fight' for Tara.

“[This is also fight] because you know when she feels sad, you feel it also. And siguro as a parent, you feel more when your children are down, so she wins, of course, you celebrate with your child,” Borlain said.

Tara started her “physical activities” when she was only three years old, Borlain recalled. For him, it’s something you could not turn your back to.

“This is something that she likes doing. So all the way up ‘til now, she loves to continue. So, whatever we see, that she loves doing, we will support,” he said, adding that “nobody can go wrong in sports.”

This is not the first time Tara competed in a national sports meet.

In 2017, she posted a record for 800 meters run for 14 years olds during the Batang Pinoy sports meet also held in Vigan City.

She’s also an Alaska Ironkids Triathletes Youth Ambassador.

Sports with purpose

Marjorie Misador also travelled 8 hours from Aparri, Cagayan to support her daughter Irish.

Misador also said she would do anything to support her child’s dreams, even if it means going the extra mile for her.

Teary-eyed, she said Irish has been repeatedly saying one thing as she trained for her fourth Palaro game: This fight is for her father who died in August 2017.

As in her previous games, Misador said her husband would be Irish’s “number one fan,” and his death completely made this year’s fight different.

Since Misador’s husband died, her daughter would visit his father’s tomb before going to her games.

“Sabi niya, para sa inyo ‘to ni papa. Tuwing laban niya, talagang pursigido talaga siya, sabi niya, ‘Pa, para sa ‘yo to,” Misador said.

(She would always say, this is for you papa. Every time she complete, she is determined. 'Papa, this is for you.) – Rappler.com