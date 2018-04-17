A rich harvest of 5 gold medals in arnis sends Soccsksargen to the top of the medal standings at noon of Day 2 of the Palaro

Published 2:38 PM, April 17, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – Four gold medals from an 11-year-old from Tacurong City lifted Soccsksargen region to the top of the medal board halfway through Day 2 of the Palarong Pambansa 2018.

As of 1:12 pm on Tuesday, April 17, Soccsksargen leads the with 5 golds, 4 courtesy of Princess Sheryl Valdez, an elementary grade school student of Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat.

Valdez ruled the individual espada y daga, individual single weapon, individual double weapon, and team single weapon for arnis for elementary girls division.

Valdez was with Stephanie Mones and Maria Veronica Ilagan which took the gold in the team single weapon.

The fifth gold medal for Soccsksargen was delivered by Andrei Fritz Alcarioto with his win in the individual single weapon for arnis elementary boys.

Powerhouse National Capital Region (NCR) has earned 4 gold medals so far to place second in the medal standings. Elementary student Adrian Samudio delivered the additional gold for NCR for his feat in the triple jump for elementary boys.

Regions of Cagayan Valley, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, and Cordillera got 3 gold medals each.

Central Visayas and Davao regions have earned 2 gold medals each, while the host region of Ilocos, together with Mimaropa, Bicol, and Northern Mindanao posted their first gold medals.

Southern Tagalog had, so far, earned the most number of medals, 13. – Rappler.com