A basketball official explains it is 'too much' to forfeit the young athletes' victory against Zamboanga over improper uniform

Published 5:05 PM, April 17, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – Calabarzon will remain the winner of its secondary boys basketball match against Zamboanga at the Palarong Pambansa 2018.

This is after officials denied on Tuesday, April 17, Central Luzon coach Allan Trinidad’s protest against the victory of Calabarzon, represented by the San Beda Red Cubs.

Spin.ph reported Trinidad had slammed basketball officials for letting the Red Cubs wear different jerseys during the Calabarzon-Zamboanga game on Monday, April 16.

“Meron bang gano’n? ‘Yong uniporme, may Manila. Meron ba namang Calabarzon na Manila ang uniporme mo. May San Beda, may Batang PBA…. Ginawang inter-purok ‘yong Palarong Pambansa,” said Trinidad.

(Why was there such a thing? Their uniforms have the word 'Manila.' They're representing Calabarzon but their uniforms have the word 'Manila.' Some even have the words 'San Beda,' 'Batang PBA'... they made the Palarong Pambansa look like an inter-village game.)

But Palaro basketball tournament manager Edilberto Abalos told Spin.ph their rules are clear: As long as the delegation has a letter explaining why their players are not in uniform, they would allow it.

In finalizing their decision, Abalos said the basketball officials also took into consideration the long preparation players like the Red Cubs went through to be able to join Palaro.

“Kasi ang tinitignan natin dito, mas mabigat ‘yung ico-consider natin ‘yung bata. Kasi nagpagod na ‘yan, namasahe na ‘yan, o gumastos na ang gobyerno, tapos just because of an incomplete uniform or not proper uniform – na hindi naman nila control na ang control ay ang delegasyon – papayagan ba natin na hindi maglalaro pagkatapos ifo-forfeit? Mabigat ‘yun. So we allowed it,” said Abalos.

(We gave a heavier bearing on the young athletes. They worked hard, paid for their travel, the government spent for them, then just because of improper uniform – which is out of their hands because it is under the delegation’s responsiblity – you will forfeit the game? That’s too much. So we allowed it.)

It is unclear, however, why the Calabarzon team members did not wear the same uniform in the first place. – Rappler.com