Vigan Mayor Juan Carlo Medina said that his city has only 47 hotels with 1,015 rooms or a maximum capacity of 4,738. There are 17,000 athletes in Palaro 2018.

Published 9:58 PM, April 17, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – Do you know where the Manila athletes stay at the 2018 Palarong Pambansa? They are billeted at the Sinait National High School. And just how far is that to the main venue at Vigan City? The northernmost town of Ilocos Sur is more than 42 kilometers away or about a one hour and 15 minute ride.

A media informant said that this was not the host province’s strategy. The National Capital Region Athletic Association heads were given a nearer venue but these were separate billetings and NCRAA wanted just one central location. Sinait was the only one spacious enough for them. Some of the parents staying with their children athletes billeted themselves in Ilocos Norte.

Hosting the Palarong Pambansa is a logistical nightmare.

Vigan Mayor Juan Carlo Medina said that his city has only 47 hotels with 1,015 rooms or a maximum capacity of 4,738.

“We have 17,000 athletes from all over the country. Include the officials, parents, guests and fans and we are talking about 50,000 people,” said Mayor Medina.

He said that transient houses, apartelles, lodges and inns in the city can accommodate about 230 more rooms.

To accommodate the athletes, nine school campuses in Vigan were used. The other towns opened for the delegates included schools in Bantay, San Vicente, Sta. Catalina, Sto. Domingo, San Ildefonso, Narvacan, Santa, Sta. Maria, San Vicente, Cabugao and Sinait towns.

Mayor Medina said that their private garbage contractor needed to hire two additional garbage trucks for the use of the sports meet.

He also said that they augmented their 90 regular police officers by getting 300 more from all over the province. They also borrowed government health officers from the other towns for the Palaro.

“I was not worried about the games. The situation was more chaotic during the Holy Week,” Medina said. – Rappler.com