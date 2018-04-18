Algin Gomez of Aparri, Cagayan Valley wants to highlight his Palaro 2018 campaign with two gold medals, and personal records

Published 8:45 AM, April 18, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- Algin Gomez, 17, came to Palarong Pambansa 2018 with a mission to break his current personal record in the triple jump for secondary boys.

Gomez, a native of Aparri town in Cagayan province, already secured a gold medal for his long jump, one gold of keeping his promise to bring home two this time.

Gomez said he was looking forward to defending his title this year, and will try to break his own record.

Martin James Esteban of Central Luzon holds the Palarong Pambansa record for triple jump, leaping 15.01 meters during the 2015 edition in Tagum, Davao del Norte.

Gomez's coach, Noli Viloria, is counting on the chances of Gomez breaking the Palaro record. After all, he once surpassed his 2017 record during his training.

The young Cagayano athlete, during a tune-up game with other schools in the region, exceeded his 14.57 meter-record in Palaro 2017 in Antique. He recorded 14.68 meters.

Viloria said that could been the result of five weeks of intensive training for Gomez before he competes in the Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association (CAVRAA) meet 2018.

After Gomez won in the CAVRAA meet, his coach told him to continue his training on his own, because the scheduled 1-week training would not be enough to secure his title.

"Sa akin lang, I think kaya niyang i-break 'yung personal record niya last year. Masinop kasi siya at may disiplina sa kanyang training, at alam niya kung ano ang ginagawa niya, " Viloria said.

(For me, I think he can break his personal record last year. He is diligent and has discipline during training, and he knows what he's doing.)

"Malakas ang determinasyon niya kasi kaya naniniwala ako sa kanya. Noong nasa CAVRAA pa lang kami, sabi niya, pagdating dito sa Palaro sir e, ang aim ko ay dalawang gold, nakuha na niya 'yung isa, so isa pa," he added.

(He has a strong determination so I really believe in him. He told me when we're still competing CAVRAA that he will bring home two gold medals this year. He already got the first one.)

The young athlete was just one of those boys playing around when he was discovered for the event as early as when he was in Grade V at the Maura Elementary School. He is the eldest child of a tricycle driver and a housewife in Aparri.

He is dedicating his fight to God, to his parents, and his supporters, and to make them proud of him again. – Rappler.com