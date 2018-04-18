With 3 golds, a silver, and a bronze, CARAGA positions itself as the country's newest source of wrestling hopefuls

Published 11:42 AM, April 18, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- With three gold medals, CARAGA region bagged most of the gold medals in the wrestling cadet category here at the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, April 17.

CARAGA's Mhel Narit and Julius Tejero IV took home golds in the boys secondary cadet 46 kilograms and 50 kilograms, respectively.

Sherilyn Tagra also emerged with a gold medal in the girls secondary cadet 52 kilograms to give CARAGA 3 golds in this event.

Eastern Visayas claimed two gold medals through Lovely Ann Dela Cruz in the girls secondary cadet 44 kilograms and Jane Erasmo in the girls secondary cadet 44 and 50 kilograms, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jonie Enyong of Central Visays and Jezza Villarosa of Bicol Region also collected gold medals for boys secondary cadet 42 kilograms and girls secondary cadet 40 kilograms, respectively.

Baguio’s Mark Gruner Gama from Cordillera scooped a gold medal in the boys secondary cadet 54 kilograms.

Gama’s coach, former national team player and coach Roy Camposano said winning a gold medal is all about discipline, a quality that he saw in Gama.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa mga athlete na ito kasi nakita ko yung dedication nila sa laro na ito despite of konting training lang talaga…Si Gruner isa sa mga nakita kong may disiplina na athlete,” Camposano said.

(I thank these athletes for their dedication despite their tough training. Gruner is a very disciplined athlete.)

“As a former national team athlete, nakita ko sa kanya yung ugali o attitude ng athlete na maging champion. Nakita ko rin sa mga laro niya na nakikinag siya sa coach during training and during competition, lalung-lalo na sa championship bout,” he added.

(I see that he [Gruner] has the attitude of an athlete who will become a champion. He listens to his coach during training and during competition, specially during championship bouts.)

As for Gama, the young fighter from Irisan National High School said his win at the annual sports event is the “happiest event” of his life.

“Itong Palarong Pambansa po ay ang pinakamasayang event sa buhay ko. Kung hindi dahil kay coach Roy sir hindi ko ma-aattain ito at saka hindi ko maabot itong medal na ito kaya very thankful po ako kay coach Roy,” he said.

(The Palarong Pambansa is the happiest event of my life. If not for coach Roy, I could not attain this and I could not win a medal. That's why I very thankful.)

Gama, like most of the Palaro gold medalists, credited his family, trainors, coaches, and fellow players as his inspiration for the win.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas’ Tagra said she was proud to represent her region in the annual games.

“Inspirasyon ko ang pamilya ko at yung mga taong sumusuporta sa akin. Hinila lang po ako ni coach tapos na realize ko po na kaya ko pong [mag-excel dito],” she said.

(My family and those who support me are my inspiration. Coach just invited me to be an athlete, then I realized I could excel in this sport.)

This was the first Palaro of the grade seven student from Surigao.

Coach Wingel Mondigo praised Tagra’s determination and focus on the sport, noting that the young athlete never skipped daily training.

“This gold medal reflects yung bunga ng determinasyon pagsisikap disiplina at pagiging always present during the training... When we found out that she has the potential to play, we encouraged her to play,” Mondigo said.

(The gold medal is the fruit of her determination, hard work and persistence in training.)

The two-time Palaro qualifier coach believes that Tagra has a bright future ahead of her in the sport. – Rappler.com