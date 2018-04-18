Traditional favorite NCR stays on top with a 25-gold, 16-silver, 12-bronze medal haul

Published 1:58 PM, April 18, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- Powerhouse National Capital Region tightened its hold of the top spot in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa.

As of 12:41 PM, Wednesday, April 18, NCR amassed 25 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Southern Tagalog checked in at second with 13 gold, 14 silver, and 20 bronze medals, while Region 12- Soccsksargen came next with 12 gold medals, 12 silvers, and 13 bronze.

Cordillera Administrative Region took the next spot with a 12 gold-nine silver-eight bronze medal haul.

Rounding out the top five was Western Visayas, which clinched 10 gold, 14 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

But Central Visayas was’t far behind with an eight gold-four silver-five bronze tally.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley which tied NCR on top on opening day settled at 9th after dropping to the 12th spot along with the host region of Ilocos with four golds, three silver, and five bronze.

Eastern Visayas and Mimaropa got two gold medals each, while Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao picked up a bronze medal.

On Thursday, quarterfinals of some ball games will begin here.

Cagayan Valley five slips past Ilocos Sur in elementary basketball

In a tight race for a possible spot in the quarterfinals, Cagayan Valley edged out Ilocos Region, 66-63, in the basketball elementary boys division of the Palarong Pambansa 2018 here on Wednesday, April 18.

Region 2’s Ronald Andrei Ventura nailed the buffer shot to seal the win after the host region had threatened within a point following two free throws.

Cagayan Valley kept the second spot behind the National Capital Region with three wins and a loss at press time.

Cagayan Valley coach Caliva said he challenged his player to stay focused.

“Pilitin po naming makapasok sa semifinals. Pipilitin namin [gaya nung] ano ang pinakita ng mga bata…Yung play nila ngayon medyo poor pero nakalaro naman sila ng husto,” Caliva said.

(We’ll try to make it in the semifinals. We’ll really try even though the players had a poor showing today, they tried their best.)

The coach said key player John Martinez, who sustained an injury in their previous game was their team’s inspiration for the successful game.

The basketball quarterfinal games will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, April 19. – Rappler.com