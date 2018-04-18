A 14-year-old male dance sport athlete filed a complaint vs 28-year-old special education teacher

Published 5:59 PM, April 18, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- A 28-year-old public school teacher from Cebu City was arrested after getting accused of molesting a 14-year-old male dance sport athlete.

Senior Inspector Frederico Artates, Caoayan town police chief, said suspect Rodymar Lelis, 28, had been brought to a Vigan court for inquest due to "acts of lasciviousness."

Lelis is a special education (SPED) teacher in Zapatera Elementary School in Cebu City.

Artates said the police station received a spot report from a police on field that a Palaro athlete accused Lelis of inappropriate behavior.

Initial investigations showed the minor victim and his teammate from Olongapo City were inside a comfort room when Lelis entered and hugged him. Prior to the incident, the suspect was reportedly seen taking a picture with the victim after the latter performed his dance routine.

Artates said the suspect even attempted to plant a kiss, but the victim was able to push him away.

As the victim refused to let Lelis near him, the suspect then allegedly offered to pay him in exchange of sexual favors.

Police said the suspect was identified through the help of a CCTV near the area. Lelis did not deny the accusations of the minor. - Rappler.com