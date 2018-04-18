After the third day of action, Metro Manila gets a firm hold of the lead with 26 gold medals

Published 7:35 PM, April 18, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines - The National Capital Region (NCR) team maintained its lead at the end of the third day of action in the Palarong Pambansa 2018.

As of 6 pm on Wednesday, April 18, NCR tightened its grip of the No. 1 spot even more after amassing a total of 26 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

NCR has topped the most prestigious sports meet for schools in the country in the last 13 years.

Kasandra Alcantara broke the shot put record for secondary girls to lead NCR’s 15-gold medal haul in the secondary division. The elementary athletes amassed 11 gold medals.

The region of Southern Tagalog kept the second spot with 15 gold medals on top of 16 silvers and 25 bronzes.

The Soccsksargen region ranked third with 14 gold medals, the bulk coming from its arnis team in the elementary and secondary divisions.

Also gaining spots in the top five were the regions of Western Visayas and Cordillera, which both tallied 12 gold medals each. Western Visayas, however, took the solo fourth spot with 18 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Central Visayas and Central Luzon regions collected 8 golds each, while the regions of Northern Mindanao and Bicol secured 6 and 5 gold medals, respectively.

The host Ilocos region garnered 4 gold medals, tying with Cagayan Valley, midway into the tournament

The regions of ARMM and Zamboanga Peninsula have yet to secure a gold medal. – Rappler.com