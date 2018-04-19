NCR swimmers lead pack, Kasandra Alcantara erases 26-year-old shot put mark

Published 1:10 PM, April 19, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- More records have been shattered as the Palarong Pambansa 2018 reached its fourth day.

So far, 17 records, mostly from swimming competitions, have been broken.

National Capital Region's (NCR) Kasandra Alcantara set a new record in shot put for secondary girls with her 11.88-meter throw, breaking the 26-year-old mark set by Marites Barrios in 1992.

Tagged as a comeback queen, Alcantara skipped two Palaro editions even after winning the gold in her last stint.

Jamela De Asis of Western Visayas also joined Alcantra in breaking Barrios' record of 11.20 meters with her 11.29-meter throw.

The record in the 400-meter run in secondary girls was also overthrown as Jessel Lumapas of Southern Tagalog clocked 56.28 seconds to erase Jenny Rose Rosales' mark of 57.33 seconds in 2011.

Ann Katherine Quitoy, a high school student from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, posted a new mark in the javelin throw with her 45.72-meter record, almost 3 meters better than Sylvian Faith Abunda’s mark in 2017.

Two athletes, Ed Deliña and John Rapael Lamatan, broke the 13-year-old record of 41.62 meters in discuss throw for secondary boys by setting 42.67 and 41.68 marks, respectively.

Avegail Beliran of Western Visayas turned in a new record in javelin throw for elementary girls with 41.46 meters, surpassing the 40.63 meters set by Gia Bucag in 2010.

Jumpers Kent Brian Celeste of Ilocos and Ernie Calipay of NCR broke the 1.95-meter mark set by Clifford John Bonjoc in high jump for secondary boys. Celeste registered 1.99 meters, while Calipay jumped 1.96 meters.

Western Visayas' Trixie Jane Willy and Southern Tagalog's Eliza Cuyom registered a new record in the 100-meter hurdles for elementary and secondary girls respectively.

Willy broke Jesus Ampunan's record of 16.4 seconds with a 16.3-second clocking, while Cuyom posted 14.5 seconds to surpass the 22-year-old record of 14.9 seconds set by Michelle Patasaha.

In swimming, NCR set a new record in the 200-meter medley relay for secondary girls with a 2:03.49 mark.

Samantha Therese Coronel, also from NCR, broke the record of Nicole Meah Pamintuan, clocking 1:06.58 in the 100-meter backstroke for secondary girls.

The NCR team also set new records in the 400-meter individual medley relay and 400-meter medley relay, both for secondary girls.

NCR's Thanya Angelyn Dela Cruz (200-meter breaststroke for secondary girls), Mark Jiron Rotoni (200-meter breaststroke for secondary boys), Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh (individual medley for elementary girls), and Philip Joaquin Santos (individual medley for secondary boys), and Cagayan Valley's Jalil Sephraim Taguinod set new marks (50-meter breaststroke for secondary boys). – Rappler.com