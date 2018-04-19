Region 6 Western Visayas climbs to second, Region 4-A Southern Tagalog slips

Published 1:34 PM, April 19, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – National Capital Region strengthened its hold of the top spot in the Palarong Pambansa 2018 as it became the first region to capture a total of more than 30 medals on the fourth day of the annual games.

The powerhouse region pulled away from the rest of the pack with a haul of 38 gold, 29 silver, and 16 bronze medals on Thursday afternoon, April 19.

Wednesday afternoon's haul from swimming, table tennis, and athletics events padded NCR's lead.

Region 6 Western Visayas climbed to second with a tally of 23 gold, 18 silver, and 31 bronze medals.

Region 4-A Southern Tagalog/Calabarzon fell to third place but managed to secure a collection of 20 gold, 20 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

Also in the top five were Region 12 Soccsksargen with a 15 gold-14 silver-16 bronze total, and CAR with 16 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Host region of Ilocos amassed 7 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals, slightly edging a Cagayan Valley side that picked up 7 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze medals. .

Zamboanga Peninsula and ARMM, meanwhile, continued to chase their first gold. – Rappler.com