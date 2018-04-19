Powerhouse Metro Manila virtually seals No. 1 with 42 gold medals heading into the final stretch

Published 9:01 PM, April 19, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – It has turned into a race for the second spot between the regions of Western Visayas and Southern Tagalog as the National Capital Region continued to gather more gold medals and virtually seal the top spot in the Palarong Pambansa 2018.

NCR added 16 more gold medals in its basket on Wednesday, April 18 to boost its gold-medal haul to 42 as of 7:57 pm on Thursday.

Western Visayas garnered 31 gold medals, while Calabarzon posted 22.

The Cordillera region remained within striking distance with 21 gold medals, while the Soccsksargen region captured a total of 17 gold medals, 12 coming from its arnis teams.

The regions of Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Central Luzon also figured in a tight race in the middle of the pack with 14, 12, and 10 gold medals, respectively.

Cagayan Valley region tallied 7 gold medals; Ilocos, 6; Bicol, 5; CARAGA, 4; Eastern Visayas, 3; and Mimaropa, 2.

The regions of Zamboanga Peninsula and ARMM have yet to secure gold medals.

Meanwhile, Edward Josh Buenavista, son of Olympian and 2-time gold medalist of Southeast Asian Games Eduardo Buenavista, proved running runs in their family's blood as he bagged the gold medal in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Veruel Verdadero of Dasmariñas, Cavite broke the Palaro record in the 100-meter for secondary boys with a time of 10.55 seconds, breaking the 10.74 mark set by Feberoy Kasi of Davao in 2016.

More gold medals will be added to the tally on Friday, April 20 as the semifinal and title rounds of several sports get going. - Rappler.com