The Davao Eagles enter for the first time the softball elementary finals of Palarong Pambansa

Published 10:10 PM, April 19, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines- Davao Region hopes to get its first gold in softball elementary as it squares off with Western Visayas in the finals here at Palarong Pambansa 2018 on Friday, April 20.

Region 11 endured seven innings and an extended first man out inning in the semifinals to beat Region 4-A Calabarzon,10-9, on Thursday afternoon, April 19. The team eliminated Central Luzon in the quarterfinals hours earlier.

For Davao Region's young lady athletes, qualifying for the championship is an opportunity to pay off months of hard work and training.

"Sobrang saya po ng pakiramdam ngayon at nakaabot na rin po kami sa finals. Gagalingan po namin at ibibigay po namin yung best namin para maging champion," Zynarrah Belle Carsano said.

(We're so happr we made it to the finals. We'll do even better and try to become champions.)

"Nasa loob po kami [ng diamonds] kanina pero iniisip namin na magdi-defense po kami para makuha po talaga namin at makalaban po kami sa championship bukas," the player from Lower Tamugan Elementary School said.

(We were still in the game, but in our minds we wanted to play good defense so we could play in the championship tomorrow.)

One of the team's coaches Ruel Janamjam said the young athletes' positive mindset and heart enabled them to reach the finals.

"Kasi maliit naman kami na team compared sa Calabarzon, sa CLRAA. Maliit ang [players ng] Davao Region. Puso lang talaga ang nagdala sa amin dito. Hanggang sa huli lalaban po kami," he said.

(We're a small team compared to Calabarzon or CLRAA. Davao Region has small players. But our hearts are carrying us. We will fight up to the end.)

This same positive mindset heart are what the team needs to overcome their adversaries in the finals, Janamjam added.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas dumped Region 12-Soccsksargen, via regulation 14-0, to secure the other spot in the finals.

Region 6's coach declined for an interview with the players but told Rappler they will double their preparation for the finals. – Rappler.com