Calabarzon and Western Visayas figure in tight race for second spot

Published 12:50 PM, April 20, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines - National Capital Region kept a strong grip of its lead in the Palarong Pambansa 2018 after boosting its total gold-medal haul to 62.

NCR bets Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Joshua Manlapaz, and Jannah Romero bagged three of four gold medals at stake in table tennis, while gymnast Martina Emilia Consunji picked up a gold in the single bar.

The Metro Manila contingent tallied 62 gold medals - nearly more than half of the closest pursuers - on top of 48 silvers and 30 bronzes as of 12 noon on Friday, April 20.

Calabarzon and Western Visayas remained in the thick of the race for second place as both regions boosted their gold-medal collection with victories in the softball secondary and elementary championship games on Friday, April 20.

Both regions earned a total of 37 gold medals.

Cordillera tried to stay close with 22 gold medals as CAR region bets Rama Chandra Liporda and Ivan Murren Solimen bagged gold medals in taekwondo secondary boys bantamweight and featherweight divisions, respectively.

Boasting 17 gold medals, Soccsksargen also stayed in the top five.

Central Visayas won 16 gold medals, Northern Mindanao earned 14, while Davao Region got 10.

A gold medal from Tuguegarao City's John Wayne Pebenito in the 110-meter hurdles secondary division paved the way for Cagayan Valley to take over host Ilocos with eight gold medals.

Ilocos slipped to 14th with seven gold medals.

Zamboanga Peninsula and ARMM continued to vie for their first gold.

More championship games will be played on Saturday morning, April 21.

–Rappler.com