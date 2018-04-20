The Metro Manila contingent continues to lord it over with a 91-gold total on the penultimate day

Published 8:20 PM, April 20, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – With only a day left, the National Capital Region virtually bagged the overall championship for the 14th straight year in the Palarong Pambansa 2018.

The Metro Manila bets overwhelmed the field with 91 gold medals, as of 7 PM on Friday, April 20, after a string of victories in table tennis where Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Joshua Manlapaz, and Jannah Romero secured three of four gold medals at stake and in gymnastics where Martina Emilia Consunji picked up a gold in the single bar.

Southern Tagalog-Calabarzon, though, solidified its hold of the second spot with 52 gold medals, highlighted by a tournament sweep in softball’s secondary division.

Western Visayas also clinched a softball gold in the elementary level to help boost its gold-medal count to 40.

Cordillera stayed at the fourth spot with 25 gold medals with CAR bets Rama Chandra Liporda and Ivan Murren Solimen securing gold medals in taekwondo secondary boys bantamweight and featherweight divisions, respectively.

Soccsksargen added four more gold medals to stay inside the top five with 21 gold medals.

Central Visayas amassed 23 gold medals, while Northern Mindanao earned 14. Central Luzon climbed up with 18 gold medals.

First-day topnotcher Cagayan Valley garnered 11 gold medals to pull ahead of a Davao Region side that picked up 10 gold medals.

Ilocos settled at 14th place with 8 gold medals and Caraga also got eight, the bulk coming from wrestling.

The gold remained elusive, though, for the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula and ARMM.

Championship games for basketball will be played on Saturday morning, April 21. Later that day, the annual multi-sport event will have its closing ceremony. – Rappler.com