The Big City bets amass 100 gold medals as Southern Tagalog-Calabarzon and Western Visayas round out the top 3

Published 3:21 PM, April 21, 2018

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines - For the 14th straight year, the National Capital Region dominated as overall champion in the Palarong Pambansa 2018 here.

Metro Manila bagged 100 gold, 70 silver, and 50 bronze medals as of 1:37 pm on Saturday afternoon, April 22. The region tightly kept hold of the lead throughout the annual games.

NCR surpassed its gold medal count of 98 last year.

Southern Tagalog-Calabarzon checked in as first-runner up with 55 gold, 50 silver, and 73 bronze medals, a huge leap from Region 4-A's gold-medal tally of 41 last year in Antique.

Western Visayas rounded out the top 3 with 46 gold, 55 silver, and 53 bronze medals. The region, which ruled all events in billiards secondary boys and girls, also got a gold-medal boost after securing only 38 last year.

NCR's Kasandra Alcantara shattered a 26-year-old record in shot put for secondary girls, the oldest record shattered in this year’s Palaro. The University of the East student completed a record throw of 11.88 meters.

It was a huge comeback for Alcantara, who skipped two Palaro editions yet still managed to pull of a record win in her final stint.

In team events, NCR won the championship for baseball secondary, volleyball secondary girls, basketball boys elementary and secondary, basketball girls secondary, and football secondary.

Swimming also delivered as NCR set a new record in the 200-meter medley relay for secondary girls with a 2:03.49 mark.

Samantha Therese Coronel clocked in 1:06.58 in the 100-meter backstroke for secondary girls to set a new mark.

New record holders in swimming also include Thanya Angelyn Dela Cruz for 200-meter breaststroke for secondary girls, Mark Jiron Rotoni for 200-meter breaststroke for secondary boys, Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh in individual medley for elementary girls, and Philip Joaquin Santos in individual medley for secondary boys.

The Big City bets also took home three of four gold medals at stake in table tennis courtesy of Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Joshua Manlapaz, and Jannah Romero.

Josephine Javier, Hannah Lalaine Perez, and Jasmine Jane Velasquez claimed gold in women's rhythmic gymnastics team category. Velasquez also topped the individual all-around contest. Martina Emilia Consunij also took a gold in gymnastics single bar.

From 9th place, Central Visayas jumped to 4th with 26 gold, 25 silver, and 36 bronze medals, edging Cordillera with 25 gold, 22 silver, and 23 bronze.

Northern Mindanao came in 6th after amasing 23 gold, 18 silver, 29 bronze medals. Region 10 placed 8th last year.

Also in the top 10 were Soccsksargen and Central Luzon, both with 21 golds, and Davao Region with 12 gold medals.

Region 2 amassed 11 gold medals, narrowly beating for 10th place the host region of Ilocos Region which secured 10 gold.

Meanwhile, ARMM settled for 3 bronze medals this year, which pales in comparison with their haul of one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals last year.

A total of 1,311 medals were at stake this year.

Tonisito Umali, the DepEd Undersecretary for Legislative Liaison Office, External Partnerships Service and School Sports, said this year's edition of Palarong Pambansa was "the best so far."

Umali rated this year's annual games in Vigan as a 9 over 10. The only blow, he said, was the sexual harassment incident where a Cebuano teacher allegedly tried to molest a Palaro athlete.

Next year's host region is Davao. Ilocos Sur is expected to officially turn over hosting duties to Davao City government this afternoon in Quirino Stadium here. - Rappler.com