Following another dismal performance in Palarong Pambansa 2018, DepEd promises to bring trainers to help boost the region's future showing

Published 7:37 PM, April 24, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines- The Department of Education intends to bring trainers who will assist athletes of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), to improve the region’s performance in the Palarong Pambansa.

Tonisito Umali, DepEd Undersecretary for Legislative Liaison Office, External Partnerships Service and School Sports, noted ARMM’s performance in the annual games has not been improving.

The region bagged only three medals in this year’s Palaro in Ilocos Sur. Tricy Bumatay and Kyla Cansandra Lacson took home bronze medals in badminton doubles girls elementary while Katrina Kaye Santos won bronze in wrestling cadet girls 48 kgs.

The team did not surpass its medal haul last year of one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

ARMM retained its rank from in 2017 at 17th place. In 2016, they landed second to the bottom spot from then 18 regions.

The region was 14th place in 2015, 15th place in 2013, and 13th place in 2009 and 2008, based on data released by Palaro officials.

Umali said DepEd will coordinate with the ARMM regional secretary and regional supports officer for the planned intervention.

“Medyo hindi po nag-iintervene ang central sa [kanila] kasi yung concept ng autonomy eh. (Central has not intervened because of the concept of autonomy.) They have their own DepEd Regional secretary, they have their own regional program consistent with the concept of autonomy; but be that as it may, I’ll tell you: I’ll intervene sa ARMM,” Umali said.

“That’s the first step. You train your coaches so that the coaches who will train the students will know what they need to do. Then you train your officiating officials so that people who will manage the tournament who will say in basketball [that] a foul is a foul,” he added.

Further, the official said the agency will later lead a special program for ARMM. He said this will allow the region to identify their best players for the multi-sporting event. – Rappler.com