Athletes participating in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa will get their dose of natural electrolytes

Published 10:43 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For a change, coconut water – locally known as "buko juice" – is the annual Palarong Pambansa's official sports drink this year.

According to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol, there will be a "Buko Vida Kiosk" on April 29 in the national mulit-sport event to be held at the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao Campus in Mintal District, Davao City.

This is in line with efforts of the department and the Philippine Coconut Authority to promote buko juice as a health drink and boost the income of coconut farmers all over the country. (READ: Coco levy fund scam: Gold for the corrupt, crumbs for farmers)

With over 1,000 athletes participating in the Palarong Pambansa, this gives coconut farmers captive market for their produce.

Like its artificial competitors, buko juice is known to replenish lost electrolytes, mainly sodium, after prolonged exercise and exposure to heat. – Rappler.com