UPDATES and MEDAL TALLY: Palarong Pambansa 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The best young sporting talents from across the Philippines will once again showcase their wares in this year's Palarong Pambansa.
From Vigan, the 62nd edition of the multi-sport event heads to Davao City and will be held starting April 28 until May 4.
Expected to dominate the Palarong Pambansa is the National Capital Region, which lorded over the competition for the 14th straight year with a tally of 100 gold, 70 silver, and 50 bronze medals.
CALABARZON, which raked in 55 gold, 50 silver, and 73 bronze medals last year, and Western Visayas, which hauled in 46 gold, 55 silver, and 53 bronze medals, remain as powerhouse regions this year.
Will there be a change at the top?
Palarong Pambansa 2019 medal tally
Palarong Pambansa 2019
As of
|Delegation
|Medal Count
|Rank
