Davao swimmer Villanueva shatters own Palaro record
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao swimmer Juliana Marien Villanueva shattered her own record to defend her crown in the secondary girls 800m freestyle of the 2019 Palarong Pambansa on Thursday, May 2 at the Davao City Sports Complex in the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao here.
The 13-year-old Villanueva recorded a time of 9 minutes and 32.77 seconds to erase the previous 9:45.40 mark that she set in Vigan, Ilocos Norte last year.
The Precious International School of Davao (PISD) student outclassed Janelle Alisa France Lin of Ilocos, who registered a 9:36.50 clocking, and Soccsksargen's Thea Diane Canda, who finished at 9:50.87.
Last Tuesday, Villanueva also handed the region’s second silver medal in the secondary girls 400m freestyle event with a time of 4:43.29. – Rappler.com
