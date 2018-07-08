The sports complex at the New Clark City will serve as the main hub of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games

Published 6:46 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Phililppines – The construction of the world-class sports complex at the New Clark City in Pampanga is now in full swing.

The venue, which will serve as the main hub when the Philippines hosts the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), is expected to be completed as scheduled – or perhaps even much earlier – according to government and sports officials during a recent ocular visit.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano, who's also the chairman of the SEA Games Organizing Committee, led the delegation during the inspection where they noted the quickness of the construction of some facilities.

“The delegation is very impressed with what's happening,” said Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Party-List) during the installation of composite columns inside the country’s newest sporting hub.

SEA Games 2019 Updates



To date! The ongoing development of Athletic Stadium at the New Clark City!#AthleticStadium#NewClarkCity#seagames pic.twitter.com/I8BB0TWYpn — Budji + Royal (@BudjiRoyal) July 4, 2018

Romero, who's the vice chair of the Committee on Sports, said Cayetano was also impressed with the video presentation of the Athletes' Village.

“We’re happy that Sec. Cayetano took time out for this very important event. This marks the rebirth of Philippine sports and Sec. Cayetano has been doing a great job to make our dream of having state-of-the-art sports facilities a reality,” added Romero.

Also present during the ocular were POC president and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Vince Dizon, Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap, Rep. Rimpy Bondoc, and officials of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Dizon, according to Romero, also deserves credit for implementing the project through the help of AlloyMTD.

“When you talk about the Athletes' Village, how these world-class facilities are coming up, we can all say in unison that the rebirth of PH sports could start next year,” said Romero. “I’ve been to the London Games, so it brought back memories of my London experience during the video presentation of the village.”

With the impressive facilities being built, the delegation believes the Filipino athletes will not only be inspired but also motivated to work doubly hard in the next SEA Games.

Royalties and dignitaries are expected to visit the country during the event slated in December next year.

Clark will serve as the main hub of the biennial event with athletics and swimming to be held at the New Clark City. – Rappler.com