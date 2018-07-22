Expect polo matches in next year’s SEA Games to get a fair share of attention as Brunei royalties and other scions showcase their flair for the sport

Published 11:00 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Royalties from Brunei, a rich Thai clan, and scions of powerful Malaysians are among those competing in polo matches of the 30th Southeast Asian Games the country is hosting next year.

Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Mateen will banner the Bruneians already undergoing training with the finest European coaches in the expensive sports event.

Also expected to see action for Brunei are Prince Muda Bahar Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Qawi Bolkiah.

The participation of the Bruneians, who are bidding to improve on their bronze-medal finish in the 2017 SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was confirmed by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Bolkiah assured the entry of the oil-rich nation to United Polo Players Association (UPPA) chairman emeritus Rep. Mikee Romero (1 Pacman party list) during his 72nd birthday celebration, highlighted by a polo tournament, last week.

The wealthy clan of Srivaddhanaprabha – Aiyawatt and Apichet – will spearhead Thailand’s bid.

Malaysia will be led by young superstar Abdul Rashid Hasnan, Amran Selamat, Khairy Jamaluddin and Mohd Zulhelmi Nadzar.

“We at the UPPA are elated that Brunei confirmed its participation this early,” said Romero, who lauded the support of Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee head Sec. Alan Cayetano and Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas and chairman Rep. Bambol Tolentino.

UPPA is headed by Coco Garcia with Hollywood film producer Jun Juban as chairman.

In a statement, the UPPA said the presence of these royalties is not only an honor but also a challenge as the nation tries to lure neighboring countries with its hospitality and efficiency in staging a multi-sports event featuring 11 countries.

Aside from the Philippines, Thailand is also a big threat to Malaysia’s title-retention drive.

According to Romero, an accomplished polo player, the association will coordinate with various government agencies to provide tight security for these VIPs.

“We are readying all safety measures not only for the athletes and officials but also for our guests,” said Romero. “We will make this SEA Games an event to remember.” – Rappler.com