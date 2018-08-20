After drawing flak online, the organizers claim that a final version of the SEA Games logo will be released in November

Published 6:43 PM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has the distinction of hosting the landmark 30th year of the Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City in Pampanga in 2019.

However, its own citizens were, to put it mildly, not so pleased after the Games’ logo was unveiled by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary and Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chairman Alan Peter Cayetano on Sunday, August 20.

However, PHISGOC’s social media and marketing team cleared up that the logo remains unofficial and the final version will be released on November 30 this year.

Still, the logo, which is a combination of plain colored circles resembling the Philippine archipelago, was immediately met with widespread ridicule in social media after its release.

Government critic and parody page Malacañang Events and Catering Services was one of the first to point out the obvious.

Then they followed it up a few hours later with some… new game ideas for the 30th SEA Games.

The “ring hoops” jab really took off, with videos to boot.

Other netizens tried to replicate the logo in Microsoft Paint, with one user claiming his was a 5-minute blitz.

On the other hand, other netizens did try to help out in improving the design, particularly one Lloyd Zapanta, who released his own version with accompanying explanations.

While a lot may still happen from now until November 30, that logo would need sweeping changes pronto, if the general public is to be listened to. – Rappler.com