The Southeast Asian Games Federation Council adds 26 more sports to the initially approved list

Published 6:25 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games Federation Council (SEAFC) approved a total of 56 sports to be staged in the 2019 Manila SEA Games during their meeting from November 23 to 25, 2018.

The council added 26 more sports – bannered by skateboarding and windsurfing – to the initial approved list of 30 sports last May as the Philippines is on course to hosting the biggest edition of the biennial meet.

In the 2018 Asian Games, Skate Queen Margielyn Didal emerged as one of the 4 gold medalists which turned spotlight on the sport of skateboarding. (WATCH: Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene)

Kiteboarder Christian Tio pocketed the Philippines’ lone medal – a silver – in the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Gamesc sailing event.

After proving themselves with 5 golds in the world championships, canoeing and traditional boat race have also made it to the final list.

The 56 sports will be staged across four main venues – New Clark City Sports Complex, Subic, Manila and Tagaytay during the multisport competition that will run from November 30 to December 10.

Aside from the SEAFC meeting, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee Executive Director Ramon Suzara confirmed the first gathering of the SEA Games Chefs de Mission (CDM) from the 11 participating countries to be held on Thursday, November 29 to Saturday, December 1.

The CDMs are also invited to attend the countdown celebration leading up to the SEA Games opening in 2019 on Friday, November 30 at Bayanihan Park, Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga. – Rappler.com