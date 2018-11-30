The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee sticks to the ring-like logo for the 30th edition of the biennial regional meet

Published 8:47 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's official. The Philippines will stick to its original 2019 Southeast Asian Games logo.

Standing tall at the Bayanihan Park in Angeles City, Pampanga, all 11 rings that represent the member countries of the biennial regional meet have been constructed, but finishing touches still have yet to be made.

LOOK: The #SEAGames2019 logo is almost complete! All 11 rings have been constructed! | @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/Um85z58UmU — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 30, 2018

Netizens were outraged by the design of the logo, and many also poked fun at it, noting that it looked like "rubber bands" or "ring hoops."

Designers took to social media to show their Philippine Eagle-themed designs to push organizers to reconsider changing the logo.

Last August 19, Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chairman Alan Peter Cayetano explained the meaning of the logo that was a "work-in-progress":

"Our logo will be the 11 circles representing the 11 countries bound together in the shape of the Philippines to symbolize that wherever and whenever the games are played, we are one and we win as one. The mascot formed from the 11 circles is called Fami, short for family or pamilya, to show that we are one family. President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people invite you all and ask that you be a special guest in the SEA Games 2019."

However, PHISGOC never announced that the proposed design has been chosen as the official logo.

Here are some reactions from social media:

