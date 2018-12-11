The Philippine Wushu team knows that there are expectations for them to win as the host country of the 2019 SEA Games

Published 6:58 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine wushu team hopes to translate its recent success in the international stage in next year’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“Mas focus kami sa SEA Games dahil this is a major event since dito ito gagawin,” said Daniel Parantac, adding majority of the team’s concentration for next year will definitely be on the biennial meet.

(We're really going to focus more on the SEA Games because this is a major event that will be held here in the Philippines.)

“I’m going to compete as much as I can to give pride and honor to the country,” added the 20-year-old Agatha Wong, who continues to represent the Philippines in international meets despite having a tendonitis and grade 2 slipped disc.

Veterans Wong and Parantac recently came home victorious in the 1st Asian Traditional Wushu Championship by bagging 3 of the 7 gold medals the country won in the tournament last November 26 to December 1 in Nanjing, China

Both are looking at duplicating their acts when the country hosts the SEA Games from November 30 to December 11, 2019 despite the expected pressure weighing on the team to deliver.

Although all of them welcome the presence of crowd support in the SEA Games, Wong and Parantac said it could also add pressure on the team’s bid to make up for the lone gold medal the Filipinos won in the 2017 edition of the meet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“The factor of support system is good, pero during performance, I try to set aside it and focus on my form,” said Wong, who accounted for a bronze medal in the last Asian Games in Indonesia.

“I tried not to think about it. It’s good din naman to have a support system, but sometimes that support system can distract you. So it depends on how you adjust to it.”

“Yung pressure madadagdagan. Siyempre nag-e-expect mga tao na mananalo ka. So we have to combat that feeling," added the 28-year-old Parantac.

(There's going to be added pressure. Of course, people are expecting that you will win so we have to combat that feeling.)

The team considers Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar as the teams expected to give the host a run for its money during the SEA Games.

“Yung mga yan ang malakas especially sa taolu (form) (They are the strong ones especially in form” said Parantac. “But when it comes to sanda (combat), Vietnam and Philippines are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.”

Wong won the two golds in taijijian and taijiquan, while Parantac won one in taijijian along with Jones Llabare and Thornton Quieney Lou Sayan, with Johnzenth Gajo accounting for two more in changquan and daoshu.

Dave Degala and Sandrex Gainzan each won a bronze medal. – Rappler.com