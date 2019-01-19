If things go as planned, a record 18 sports will be played in the biennial meet to be hosted by the Philippines

Published 9:49 PM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There could be a record 18 sports when the country stages the 10th ASEAN Para Games.

Another 4 sports are being targeted as addition to the initial lineup of 14 for the biennial meet to be held in January 2020, Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo revealed.

Those sports are cerebral palsy football, which is also called the seven-a-side football, triathlon, wheelchair tennis and shooting.

Barredo noted that triathlon and cerebral palsy football are still under evaluation while wheelchair tennis and shooting have been requested following the latest meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation.

"A minimum of 14, a maximum of 18," Barredo told reporters after the 10th ASEAN Para Games countdown at the Novotel Manila in Cubao on Friday, January 18.



The 4 sports will be added to the initial list of archery, athletics, badminton, bocia, cycling, chess, judo, goal ball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, tenpin bowling, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.



If things go as planned, the upcoming edition of the regional competition will feature the most number of sports in its history. The 2017 version of the Para Games had the most with 16 sports.

According to Barredo, the Philippines' goal is to eclipse its fifth-place finish in 2017 that saw it collect 20 gold, 20 silver and 29 bronze medals. (READ: Para athletes' special needs top of mind in New Clark City)

"Conservative target para sa Para Games natin, at least 4th place. Pero kung kakayanin nating talunin 'yung top 3 countries, pipilitin natin," he said.

(Our conservative target for the Para Games is at least 4th place. But if we can beat the top 3 countries, we will try to.)

An estimated 2,000 differently abled athletes from across Southeast Asia are expected to compete in the Para Games, which will run from January 18 to 25 in 2020. – Rappler.com