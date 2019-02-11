The search for the most talented Filipino skaters will kick off with the Luzon leg in Iba, Zambales, in March

Published 3:11 PM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gearing up for Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this year, the Philippine skateboarding team will embark on a series of regional tryouts to discover the finest skaters in the country.

The search for the most talented Filipino skaters will kick off with the Luzon leg from March 16 to 17 in Iba, Zambales, Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines, Inc. chief Monty Mendigorio revealed.

Cebu City, the home of Asian Games skateboarding gold medalist Margielyn Didal, will then host the Visayas leg from April 6 to 7 before the tryouts wrap up with the Mindanao leg from May 25 to 26 in General Santos City.

The best skaters will then take centerstage in the national qualifier scheduled from August 24 to 25 in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

"The top 3 participants from the regionals will get the chance to prove their worth in the national SEA Games qualifying championship," said Mendigoria,

Aside from targeting majority of the 16 skateboarding gold medals in the biennial meet that the Philippines will host from November 30 to December 11, the national skaters are also setting their sights on the 2020 Olympics.

"We feel that Margie and the skateboarding team will become our bright lights in the 2020 Olympics and hopefully they can bring home our first Olympic gold medal," said Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go.

Mendigoria also organized a skateboarding judges seminar and accreditation examination to be conducted by skateboarding icon Warren Stuart on February 24 at the Telus Building in Cubao. – Rappler.com