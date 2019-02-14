Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines will be flying sport leaders from the 10 other participating countries in the 2019 SEA Games to Manila

Published 2:49 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will fly Southeast Asian (SEA) Games athletes and sport leaders from their respective countries to Manila, it announced Thursday, February 14.

The partnership agreement granting official carrier status was inked on Wednesday, February 13.

Among the signatories of the agreement were PAL President and CEO Jaime Bautista, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee Executive Board Chairman Alan Peter S. Cayetano, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez, and Philippine Olympic Committee President Ricky Vargas.

"By serving as the official carrier, we bring together the movers and shakers of Southeast Asian sports. It is a privilege to be part of a mission that promotes sportsmanship, teamwork and unity, and brings honor and glory to the Philippines as the host and athletic competitor," Bautista said.

The Philippines will be hosting the 2019 SEA Games from November 30 to December 11. (READ: PH begins countdown to hosting SEA Games 2019)

PAL will be flying sport leaders from the 10 other participating countries.

There will be more than 500 events over 56 sports across 4 main venues – Metro Manila, New Clark City Sports Complex in Pampanga, Subic in Olongapo, and Tagaytay in Cavite – making it the biggest SEA Games in history. – Rappler.com