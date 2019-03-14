Four athletes who made 2018 a year to remember for Philippine sports headline the candidates eyed to serve as flag bearer in this year's SEA Games

Published 3:21 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Asian Games gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Yuka Saso, Margielyn Didal and gymnast Carlos Yulo made it to the initial shortlist of top athletes eyed to serve as the Philippines' flag bearer in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Team Philippines' SEA Games chef de mission Monsour del Rosario said the 4 champions are top of mind, but clarified that the list isn't final yet.

Del Rosario told Rappler that the SEA Games flag bearer will be decided by September 2019.

Olympic silver medalist Diaz is expected to dominate the regional biennial meet's weighlifting competition after she bagged an Asiad gold last year.

But the 28-year-old Filipina hopes to add her first SEA Games gold to her coffers, since in the 2017 edition, host Malaysia scrapped the women's weightlifting from the Games. Diaz won two silvers and a bronze in the Games' previous editions.

Teen golfer Yuka Saso is also one of the favorites to cop a gold medal for the country after her stunning double-gold performance in the 2018 Asian Games. She also served as the Philippines' flag bearer in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Along with her Asian Games teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go, Saso hopes to achieve another golden double.

Skate queen Margielyn Didal is also in the hunt for more than one gold medal as she may see action in another skateboarding event aside from the street discipline where she won the Asian Games' inaugural gold.

While teen gymnast Yulo failed to clinch an Asiad gold on the year of his seniors debut, the 19-year-old remain unfazed as he went on to become the first Filipino to bag a bronze medal in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Last February, Yulo secured his first gold medal as a senior gymnast in the 2019 Melbourne World Cup. – Rappler.com