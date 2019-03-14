Despite the unavailability of big venues, the national basketball and volleyball federations remain committed to a successful SEA Games hosting

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas (LVPI) are actively looking for alternative venues for their hosting of the basketball and volleyball events in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The development came after Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) executive director Ramon "Tats" Suzara confirmed in a interview with Radyo Pilipinas 2 that they are unable to book privately-owned venues Mall of Asia Arena and Araneta Coliseum.

Though not final yet, the PHISGOC is targeting the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan for basketball while volleyball is set to be held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

For SBP president Al Panlilio, the national basketball federation will focus on forming a formidable roster composed mostly on PBA players, while coordinating with PHISGOC on the venue. (READ:SEA GAMES 2019: SBP aims to sweep all basketball events)

"We are committed to send a team. We will work on the venue," Panlilio told Rappler in a text message.

However, major SEA Games preparations will come after Gilas' bid in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Beijing in August.

On the other hand, LVPI president Peter Cayco revealed to Rappler that it was the volleyball federation that discovered that Araneta Coliseum was not available.

But Cayco remains positive of the situation.

"If Philsports is available, okay na rin," said Cayco to Rappler.

Philippine basketball is expected to dominate the regional games once again as it shoots for a 19th gold medal while the national women's volleyball team and women's beach volleyball team aim for a podium return more than a decade since they last copped a medal in the 2005 Manila SEA Games. (READ: Alyssa Valdez targets 2019 SEA Games medal)

According to Suzara, gymnastics will be moved from the SMX Convention Center to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, which is set for renovation. Due to the high costs proposed by Marriott Hotel, PHISGOC is also forced to scout for a different venue for the eSports tournament. – Rappler.com